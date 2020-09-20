Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg: What happens now?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The biggest national headline of the day: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of pancreatic cancer. Condolences and tributes are pouring in across the country, including from our leaders here in Utah.

It’s impossible not to jump forward and think about who will determine her replacement. We’re just 45 days from Election Day with a republican president and a republican-led Senate who may have the power and motivation to fast-track the next nominee.

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2018, file photo, the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court gather for a formal group portrait to include a new Associate Justice, top row, far right, at the Supreme Court Building in Washington. Seated from left: Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr. Standing behind from left: Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Elena Kagan and Associate Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Professor Bob Keiter studies Constitutional Law among other things at the University of Utah. “My first thought was that we really lost a titan,” a tital of gener equality, voting rights and more.



Ruth Bader Ginsburg was nominated to the Supreme Court by Bill Clinton and was appointed in 1993. In her tenure she became a cultural icon as well and a giant in her field for her dessents, hor collars, and even her workouts. Now the future of her seat is unclear. Keiter called it, “Uncharted territory at this point.”

Here’s how a Supreme Court appointment works: the President has the constitutional power to nominate an individual, that individual then undergoes extensive background checks by the American Bar Association and the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Flowers and light candies outside the Supreme Court Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, after the Supreme Court announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Judiciary committee then holds a series of hearings on those background check findings before voting within the committee. If the nominee passes through the Judiciary Committee, the Senate votes to confirm the individual.

Keiter explained, “The Senate recently eliminated the filibuster for nominees, as a result a majority vote will carry the day for the nomination of a supreme court appointee.”

FILE – In this June 15, 1993, file photo, President Bill Clinton applauds as Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg prepares to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House,after the president announced he would nominate Ginsburg to the Supreme Court. Ginsburg, 60, a federal appeals judge, will fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Justice Byron White. Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, has died at her home in Washington. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)

In the current Senate, that means three Republicans would have to vote ‘NO’ to stop a Trump appointee.

“There’s little question that the nomination process will be controversial this time,” Keiter said.

President Donald Trump speaks about the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after a campaign rally at Bemidji Regional Airport, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Bemidji, Minn. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have already indicated they will move forward with a nominee as soon as possible, even with the election just 45 days away.



Even if a new president is elected in November, Keiter says the current Senate will be in session until the end of the year and could move forward with a Trump appointed nominee.