Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg: What happens now?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The biggest national headline of the day: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of pancreatic cancer. Condolences and tributes are pouring in across the country, including from our leaders here in Utah.
It’s impossible not to jump forward and think about who will determine her replacement. We’re just 45 days from Election Day with a republican president and a republican-led Senate who may have the power and motivation to fast-track the next nominee.
Professor Bob Keiter studies Constitutional Law among other things at the University of Utah. “My first thought was that we really lost a titan,” a tital of gener equality, voting rights and more.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg was nominated to the Supreme Court by Bill Clinton and was appointed in 1993. In her tenure she became a cultural icon as well and a giant in her field for her dessents, hor collars, and even her workouts. Now the future of her seat is unclear. Keiter called it, “Uncharted territory at this point.”
Here’s how a Supreme Court appointment works: the President has the constitutional power to nominate an individual, that individual then undergoes extensive background checks by the American Bar Association and the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The Judiciary committee then holds a series of hearings on those background check findings before voting within the committee. If the nominee passes through the Judiciary Committee, the Senate votes to confirm the individual.
Keiter explained, “The Senate recently eliminated the filibuster for nominees, as a result a majority vote will carry the day for the nomination of a supreme court appointee.”
In the current Senate, that means three Republicans would have to vote ‘NO’ to stop a Trump appointee.
“There’s little question that the nomination process will be controversial this time,” Keiter said.
President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have already indicated they will move forward with a nominee as soon as possible, even with the election just 45 days away.
- 25-year-old Murray man caught on video severely beating his dog
- Navajo Nation: 17 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 more deaths
- Denver Broncos vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Game Day live updates
- Oldest living Marine celebrates 107th birthday
- The IUP Panel on the race for president, peace agreements, and the state of emergency
Even if a new president is elected in November, Keiter says the current Senate will be in session until the end of the year and could move forward with a Trump appointed nominee.