Remembering Dave Goode

The pilot killed when a small plane crashed in Roy neighborhood Wednesday afternoon was identified as the founder of a Utah-based ski company.

Police said Dave Goode, 64, was found dead after a twin-engine 1969 Cessna plane crashed near 1805 West 5050 South.

Goode leaves behind a loving wife and family.

ABC4’s Brian Carlson did a story with Dave and his ski company back in 2011.

He was excited to bring the bulk of his business to Ogden.

Watch the story above.

