The pilot killed when a small plane crashed in Roy neighborhood Wednesday afternoon was identified as the founder of a Utah-based ski company.
Police said Dave Goode, 64, was found dead after a twin-engine 1969 Cessna plane crashed near 1805 West 5050 South.
Goode leaves behind a loving wife and family.
ABC4’s Brian Carlson did a story with Dave and his ski company back in 2011.
He was excited to bring the bulk of his business to Ogden.
Watch the story above.
What others are reading:
- Salt Lake City announces plan for additional emergency shelter for the homeless
- Police in Bountiful seek suspects in gym locker theft/credit card fraud cases
- Large scale drug trafficking ‘ring leader’ gets 23-years in prison
- Remembering Dave Goode
- Man and son walk 20 miles for help after bad GPS directions