“Remember The One”: The Sandy Healing Field continues tradition of honoring victims of 9/11

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Nearly three thousand American flags on the Healing Field wave abundantly on the Sandy Promenade honoring all who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Now, in its eighteenth year, the massive flag memorial named “Remember the One” pays tribute to the police officers, firefighters, public servants and citizens who died in the attacks on the World Trade Center, The Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania.

Colonial Flag of Sandy sponsors the Healing Fields. It takes hundreds of and volunteers to make the event possible by positioning each of the 2,977 flags in perfectly lined rows.

Colonial Flag says the healing field transforms memories of hurt and despair for citizens and public servants into hope and peace.

A special ceremony takes place at the Healing Fields this Wednesday September 11th at 7pm. The flag display runs through the 12th of September. Donations to the Healing Field can be made by visiting Healingfield.org/utah