Human remains found in Romania identified as Utah WWII Airman

WASHINGTON (ABC4 News) – Human remains found in Romania have been identified as a Utah man who died serving in World War II.

According to The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Max. W. Lower, 23, of Lewiston, Utah has now been accounted for.

According to a press release, Lower was assigned to the 345th Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 9th Air Force.

“On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 aircraft on which Lower was the radio operator crashed as a result of enemy anti-aircraft fire during Operation Tidal Wave, the largest bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries at Ploiesti, north of Bucharest, Romania,” state the post. “Following the operation, the Romanian government reported they had recovered 216 Americans killed in the raid, 27 of whom were identifiable.”

Lower’s remains were not among the 27.

Those not identified were buried as unknowns in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery of Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania.

In 2017, DPAA began exhuming “unknowns” believed to be associated with unaccounted for airmen from Operation Tidal Wave losses. 15 remains were identified in the first year of this operation.

Lower’s remains were identified by scientists from DPAA who used anthropological analysis, along with scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA and Y-chromosome DNA analysis.

Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, more than 400,000 died during the war.

The release further states there are currently 72,638 service members still unaccounted for from World War II, of which approximately 30,000 are assessed as possibly recoverable.

Lower’s name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Impruneta, Italy, along with the others missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Lower will be buried Nov. 23, 2019, in his hometown.

