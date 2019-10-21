Released Utah County inmate on ankle monitor plan captured after slipping out of monitor, walking away from program

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News)- A recently-released jail inmate on a GPS monitoring plan that walked away from the program last week has been captured.

Ryan Thomas Miller, 25, was arrested Saturday after officers say they got a tip that he was at a home in Salt Lake County.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said an officer pulled over the driver of a car that left the home after recognizing Miller in the backseat.

He was found with heroin and methamphetamine, Sgt. Cannon said. He also had six different warrants.

“Miller clearly has problems with substance abuse and his extensive Utah Criminal History is full of convictions for drug possession. He also has convictions for burglary, vehicle burglary, theft, domestic violence, escape, forgery, stolen credit card possession and use, trespass, and more,” Sgt. Cannon said.

“As with others struggling with addiction, many of Miller’s crimes are committed to support his addiction. He, like many others, needs treatment. But he also, like many others, also needs at least some incarceration to protect society from him until he becomes committed to recovery.”

