Registered sex offender, with 8 prior sex offenses, arrested twice in 15 days for exposing himself

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) A registered sex offender, with a long history of sex crimes, has been arrested for the second time in 15 days for exposing himself to strangers.

Arresting documents state on June 17, two women and a teen girl said 38-year-old Georlin Sampson Bounds of Layton, kept trying to wave at them and get their attention while they were eating at a restaurant in West Valley City.

When they walked to their vehicle, they noticed him sitting in his vehicle waving. The victims thought it was odd but waved back, documents state.

After leaving the parking lot, they noticed Bounds following them. When they stopped at the light, Bounds pulled up next to their vehicle, sat up, exposed himself and started to masturbate, according to documents.

The victims took off but said Bounds cut off traffic to follow them until they were eventually able to lose him in a neighborhood. The women told police they were afraid for their lives and suffered so much emotional distress from the situation, documents further stated.

Bounds was arrested for third-degree felony lewdness by a sex offender and misdemeanor stalking.

Just two weeks earlier, Bounds was arrested in Layton for exposing himself to a neighbor woman. The victim told police she was outside her residence and observed Bounds in his bedroom window that looked down on her yard.

Bounds was naked and was standing on a stool exposing himself to the open window. The victim stated she had seen him exposing himself prior, but on this circumstance he looked out the window and saw she was outside, documents state.

During an interview with police, Bounds admitted to exposing himself and knowing the woman could see him. He was booked into jail on one third-degree felony count of lewdness by a sex offender.

Bounds has a long history of convictions for sex offenses.

In 2003 he was convicted of four counts of lewdness and was placed on a plea in abeyance. After completing his probation, his charges were dismissed.

In 2007, he pleaded no contest to lewdness and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail, a fine and placed on probation for one year.

In 2009, he was convicted of two counts attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, lewdness and dealing in harmful materials to a minor in 2009.

He was sentenced to 0-5 years at the Utah State Prison and required to register as a sex offender. He was released in August 2012.

In 2016, Bounds pleaded guilty to attempted lewdness after police said he pulled up next to a woman in a parking lot in Salt Lake City and exposed himself. He was sentenced to 335 days in jail.

