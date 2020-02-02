Red Rocks stay undefeated with season-high score against Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (ABC4 Sports) – Propelled by season highs on every event, No. 4 Utah (6-0, 2-0 Pac-12) claimed a dominant 197.300-195.975 win against No. 21 Arizona (5-3, 0-2 Pac-12) on Saturday afternoon to remain undefeated on the season.

“Today was our first road test and I thought we narrowed the gap between what we see in practice and what we see in actual competition,” said Utah head coach Tom Farden. “We started nicely on bars, vault was good, and floor and beam were really strong to finish the meet. We still need to get better at landings and will work hard to improve this area. There are too many tenths being left on the floor from not sticking enough landings.”

Utah started on bars for the first time this season and opened the set with back-to-back 9.80s from Maile O’Keefe and Emilie LeBlanc. In the No. 3 position, Cristal Isa had a phenomenal routine that was capped off by a stuck double layout dismount. Isa matched her career-high of 9.925 to highlight the rotation.

Another 9.80 from Hunter Dula led seniors Missy Reinstadtler and Kim Tessen to close out the rotation scoring 9.875 and 9.90, respectively. After the first rotation, Utah led Arizona 49.300-49.025.

Despite a nice start from Sydney Soloski on vault, the Utes couldn’t build off the previous routines to improve scores, but solid efforts across the board led to a 49.200 team score. Sydney Soloski kicked off the second rotation by earning a career-high 9.875 on vault with her stuck Yurchenko full, which would go on to win the event title. Cammy Hall followed with a 9.85, while Reinstadtler poured in a 9.825 for Utah. Tessen closed out the rotation with a 9.85 and extended the Utah lead 98.500-98.125.

Utah’s floor lineup began with a 9.85 from Cristal Isa and a 9.825 from Abby Paulson. Missy Reinstadtler competed on floor for the first time this season, but a fall on her third pass lessened her otherwise nice floor debut and would find the Utes needing to hit the remaining three routines.

After O’Keefe posted a 9.825 to pick the Utes back up, Tessen performed a terrific routine that would come in as a career-high 9.925. Feeling the energy rising from the team, Soloski built off her career-best vault and capped off a fantastic meet with another career-best routine. Soloski nailed her floor performance and closed out the rotation with a career-high 9.95 for the Utes. Utah earned a 49.375 on floor.

With a dominant 147.875-147.025 lead on hand, Utah didn’t hold back and recorded a 49.425 on beam to close out their first conference road meet. LeBlanc earned a 9.85, followed by Alexia Burch posted a 9.875. Continuing the beam momentum, O’Keefe looked solid throughout the entire routine and went on to earn a season-high 9.90.

Adrienne Randall followed with another terrific routine and scored a season-high 9.875. After Isa hit her routine and left no pressure for Utah’s anchor, Paulson had a stunning 9.925 performance to close out the meet.

Soloski won the vault and floor title, Paulson claimed the beam event victory, while O’Keefe finished with a season-high 39.325.

Utah will stay on the road next week and travel to compete against No. 10 California in Berkeley, Calif. Utah and Cal will square off on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m.