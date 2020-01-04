Red Rocks open season with victory over Kentucky

Kim Tessen wins the vault, uneven bars and ties for the floor title

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes very first season without either Greg or Megan Marsden at the helm got off to a winning start.

Kim Tessen won the vault (9.90) and uneven bars (9.925) as the #5 Utes beat #12 Kentucky in their season opener, 196.425-195.35.

Tessen also tied teammate Sydney Soloski on the floor routine with scores of 9.90 as the new-look Utes held on for their 7th straight season-opening victory in front of 14,417 fans at the Huntsman Center.

“I told myself to be confident for myself and my team,” Tessen said. “I was hoping that would carry over to the rest of the team members.”

In his first meet as the Utes head coach without Megan Marsden, who retired after last season, Tom Farden was pleased with his team’s performance.

“It was a nice opening score and we hit all our routines without major errors,” he said. “I do think this team is hungry for more and they can do more than what they showed tonight.”

Cristal Isa had the Utes best score on the balance beam with a 9.925.

Utah competed without last year’s leading gymnast MyKayla Skinner, who left to pursue her Olympic dreams with the U.S. National Team.

The Red Rocks returned just 10 routines from last year’s team that advanced to the NCAA Semifinals.

The Utes next compete in the Best of Utah meet against BYU, Utah State and Southern Utah at the Maverik Center Saturday, January 11.