Red Rocks clinch Pac-12 title with thrilling victory over Washington

SEATTLE (ABC4 Sports) – In another thriller on the road that came down to the final rotation, the No. 4 Utah gymnasts once again put up an unbelievable beam performance to win the road meet and clinch the first-ever Pac-12 Gymnastics Regular Season Championship. Utah (10-0, 6-0 Pac-12) edged No. 13 Washington (6-2-1, 4-1-1 Pac-12) in Alaska Airlines Arena 197.675-197.600 to remain undefeated this season.

“What a battle it was in Pac-12 gymnastics today,” said head coach Tom Farden. “Winning the regular season title is very impressive because you have to be very consistent and bring it every week. To be the inaugural Pac-12 regular season champs is such an honor for our program.”

Through three rotations, Utah fell behind the Huskies by 0.050. The Utes were not in unusual territory after the beam lineup has been put in pressure situations the last two road meets, and once again, the beam team pulled through with just enough to clinch the win.

Emilie LeBlanc and Alexia Burch went 9.825 and 9.850, respectively, to open the set, but Washington posted the same pair of scores on floor to keep the lead. Maile O’Keefe looked flawless throughout her routine, but the score came in as a 9.90, which once again would match the Huskies’ third gymnast up.

Cristal Isa and Adrienne Randall rattled off back-to-back 9.95s to take a lead with one gymnast left to go. Abby Paulson anchored with 9.95 to leave the Huskies needing a 10.0 on floor to tie, but their sixth gymnast scored a 9.925 to ensure a Utah victory.

“We had to dig ourselves out of a hole from the beginning on bars,” said Farden. “We came out a little flat to open the meet. We gained momentum each event and really began to find some rythym. It may not necessarily have been by score, but definitely by energy and momentum throughout the meet. We also had a last minute lineup change with Missy Reinstadtler entering the floor lineup and it payed dividends in the end. She had an incredible routine to finish floor.”

Following bars and vault, Utah held a slight lead, 98.525-98.425, over Washington. Utah posted a season-high floor score of 49.550 from the helps of a career-high 9.975 from Reinstadtler and career-tying 9.95 from Sydney Soloski. Paulson led off floor with a 9.850, and after a fall in the second position, Randall and O’Keefe bounced back for the Utes with a 9.875 and 9.90, respectively. Despite a season-high floor effort, Washington posted a program-record 49.650 to take the lead heading into the final rotation.

To open the meet, Utah’s bars lineup was solid throughout the routines, but the majority of the lineup struggled to find landings on dismounts that left a number of tenths on the board. O’Keefe led off the set with a 9.825 and was followed by LeBlanc scoring a 9.875. The Utes lost a bit of momentum in the middle of the lineup, but Reinstadtler came through with a 9.925 to lift the event score. Kim Tessen followed with a 9.875 to complete the lineup and set the Utes ahead 49.300-49.050.

Utah’s vault rotation was highlighted by Tessen dropping in a stuck Yurchenko 1.5 to anchor the event. Burch added a 9.875 right before Tessen, while Cammy Hall contributed a 9.85. Rounding out the vault scorers, Reinstadtler went 9.80 and Isa added a 9.775. The Utes held onto the lead by one-tenth from the 49.225 vault score.

The outstanding efforts on floor and beam led Utah to remaining undefeated this season and in Pac-12 play to win the first-ever conference regular season title outright.

Utah will return home to close out the conference slate against Stanford for a ‘Pink Meet’ on Friday, March 6th at 7:00 p.m. at the Huntsman Center.

