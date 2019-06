LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- A pair of red foxes were a little adventurous Wednesday at Zootah At Willow Park.

Officials say the two, named Scarlet and Flame, escaped from their enclosure.

Flame came back around 3 p.m., but Scarlet is still out there.

Zootah is closed for now, but officials say the park and playground is still open.

They say foxes are not usually aggressive, but if you see Scarlet, keep your distance and call 435-753-7555.

What others are clicking on: