Red Cross preparing to send Utah volunteers to assist Hurricane Dorian victims

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – As Hurricane Dorian continues to churn in the Atlantic Ocean, Utah volunteers are getting ready to assist as residents of Florida’s coastal counties prepare for its 150 mile per hour sustained winds and potentially devastating storm surge.



“Think of the worst-case scenario,” St. Johns County Sheriff David Shoar warned. “This is a storm of storms. Don’t know where it’s going to hit. Don’t know what the impacts going to be, but it’s not going to be good if it gets close to land.”



Here in landlocked Utah thousands of miles away, the Utah Chapter of the American Red Cross is getting ready to send help, according to Communications Director Rich Woodruff.



“When you have something of this magnitude it’s an all hands on deck scenario,” Woodruff told ABC4 News Monday. “We’re bracing for impact and when things start to get crazy we’re going to be there to take care of business.”



Woodruff says that an Emergency Response Vehicle from the Provo Red Cross office is already on its way to Florida. Supplies, blood and trained volunteers will soon follow like they did in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence last September and Hurricane Michael last October.

“We actually have volunteers right now that are packing, preparing to go,” Woodruff said. ” It’s looking more like tomorrow. We want to make sure that it plays out to the extent that we know what our needs are and when that happens we’ll be putting people on airplanes and sending them back there.”



If you’d like to help, there are three ways to contribute to the Red Cross relief efforts, you can text DORIAN in all caps to 90999 to make a $10 donation. You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit their website at redcross.org

Dorian Watch: