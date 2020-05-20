SALT LAKE CIYT, Utah (ABC4 News) – Red Butte Garden management announced Wednesday the 2020 outdoor concert series will be canceled.

Officials say they decided to cancel as a result of governmental and University of Utah COVID-19 restrictions regarding public events. “The state and university have slowly relaxed some of the guidelines for public venues that host concerts and outdoor events, but so far these are limited to small groups. We just don’t expect that there will be a safe and responsible way to bring 3,000 concertgoers to the amphitheater this summer,” said deputy director Derrek Hanson.

Earlier this year Red Butte canceled concerts in May and June, with the hope that the schedule for the remainder of the summer could go as planned. As the pandemic has continued Red Butte says most artists have opted to cancel tours and work with promoters and venues to reschedule for 2021.

