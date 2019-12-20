Recipient to sponsor ‘it’s really an indescribable feeling’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The United Way’s Sub for Santa Program wants to make sure families in need don’t go without.

“It’s really an indescribable feeling what it is to help a family at Christmas,” said Tricia Lester, a Sub for Santa sponsor. “This year, my family and I sponsored a family that consisted of three of my adult sons.”

It’s a full circle for Tricia. Years ago, she requested help from the same program.

“It’s a really touching experience because years ago when they were really small they were helped at Christmas,” she shares.

This year, more than 1,700 families are being helped.

The United Way says that equals more than 5,000 children. That’s in addition to the more than 450 seniors and adults with disabilities in need.

“In Sub for Santa, we try to get every child two items of clothing, two toys and three to five books,” said Bill Hulterstrom, President & CEO of United Way of Utah County.

As the clock winds down to December 25th, Santa’s helpers are working hard to check names off his list.

According to organizers, the program is helping more families this year.

Sixty percent of this year’s families are first-time applicants.

“Our need is a little bit up this year,” said Hulterstrom. “We think the need is up because of the tight housing market, and families are spending more on housing than they used to.”

As of noon Thursday, more than 80 families are still in need of help.

If you’d like to reach out, you can call the Sub for Santa Program at 801-356-6300.

