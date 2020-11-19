RECALL: Fresh Express recalls salad kits after sample tests positive for E. coli

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fresh Express is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of expired 10.5 oz. caesar salad kits.

The product is being recalled because it may be contaminated with Escherichia coli STEC 026 bacteria. The recall is out of an abundance of caution in the unlikely event the product, which is now 8 days past the Use-By Date, is still in stores or consumers’ homes.

The recalled product was distributed primarily in Western and Southwestern U.S. states including Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Packages affected have a Use-by Date of November 8, 2020 and Product Code S296.

No illnesses are reported, and no consumer complaints have been received by the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center in association with this recall.

No other Fresh Express products are subject to recall.

E. coli STEC 026 can cause diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting. Most people recover within a week, but some illnesses can last longer and can be more severe.

Consumers who may still have the expired product at home in their refrigerators should discard and not consume it.

For questions or to obtain refunds, consumers may call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at (800) 242-5472 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time. Refunds are also available where purchased.