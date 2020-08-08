Real Salt Lake to resume MLS season Aug. 22 at Colorado

San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jackson Yueill, left, and defender Guram Kashia, right, combine to take the ball from Real Salt Lake forward Corey Baird during the first half of an MLS soccer match Monday, July 27, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Real Salt Lake will play six games in phase one of MLS schedule

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake’s season will continue.

The MLS released six games in phase one of its schedule on Saturday, and Real Salt Lake will resume the season Aug. 22 at Colorado. RSL’s first home game will be Aug. 25 against LAFC.

The league is taking a multi-phased approach in terms of scheduling. Each team will play 18 additional games, resulting in a 23-game regular season.

RSL’s Phase One Schedule

Aug. 22 @ Colorado Rapids, 7 p.m. MT

Aug. 26 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m. MT

Aug. 29 @ Portland Timbers, 8:30 p.m. MT

Sept. 2 vs. Seattle Sounders FC, 7:30 p.m. MT

Sept. 5 @ Minnesota United, 6 p.m. MT

Sept. 12 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m. MT

For RSL’s three home matches, Rio Tinto Stadium will be opened to a configuration accommodating roughly 5,000 fans, following detailed procedures and protocols authorized by the Salt Lake County and State of Utah government health officials. This plan provides detailed health and safety directives for everyone entering the stadium on a matchday, including players, staff, and fans. Real Salt Lake Season Ticket Members will have a priority presale on the limited number of seats with any remaining tickets being made available to the general public at a later date.

In an expansion of the postseason for 2020, 18 clubs will compete in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, up from 14 teams last year. MLS Cup will be played on Dec. 12.

MLS plans to announce the balance of the regular season schedule by early September as the league continues to work with infectious disease experts, league and club medical personnel, and government officials in all markets in charting a course for the completion of the 2020 season.

RSL was eliminated from the MLS is Back Tournament in the round of 16 with a 5-2 loss to San Jose.