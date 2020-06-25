Real Salt Lake schedule for MLS is Back Tournament released

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The MLS is Back Tournament schedule was released on Tuesday.

Real Salt Lake will play its first game is over four months on July 12th in Orlando against the Colorado Rapids at 8:30 p.m. mountain time.

RSL will then face Sporting Kansas City on July 17th also at 8:30 p.m. before wrapping up group play on July 22nd with a morning contest against Minnesota United at 7:00 a.m.

All three games will be televised on ESPN, and all three will count in the MLS regular season standings.

RSL was 0-0-2 before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus. Each of Real Salt Lake’s opponents were 2-0-0.

16 teams will advance to the knockout rounds, which will begin July 25th. The championship game will be held August 11th. The winner earns an automatic bid to the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League Tournament.