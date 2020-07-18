Real Salt Lake plays Minnesota United to scoreless draw in MLS is Back Tournament

Real Salt Lake forward Corey Baird, middle, drives between Minnesota United defender Romain Metanire (19) and Minnesota United midfielder Jan Gregus (8) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Kissimmee, Fla., Saturday, July 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

ORLANDO (ABC4 Sports) – Zac MacMath made three saves for his second straight clean sheet, as Real Salt Lake played Minnesota United to a scoreless draw Friday night at the MLS is Back Tournament.

RSL and Minnesota both have four points with one game left in Group D, but Real Salt Lake is technically in first place based on goal differential.

Neither team could generate much offense in the hot, humid night. RSL managed just two shots on frame, while Minnesota put three shots on goal.

Minnesota came into the match as the only unbeaten, untied team in MLS, but Real’s defense was stifling.

The best chance for either team came in the closing seconds of stoppage time of the first half, when Minnesota’s Robin Lod put his attempt off the near post. The rebound caromed out to Ethan Finlay, whose diving header was saved by MacMath.

Things heated up five minutes into the second half as RSL’s Pablo Ruiz pressed Tyler Miller into a diving save with a long-distance attempt. Lod was then denied again by MacMath, who dove to get a hand on his low shot.

Albert Rusnak, who scored in a goal in Real Salt Lake’s tournament-opening 2-0 victory over Colorado, left the game in the first half with an apparent hip injury.

Real Salt Lake is now 1-0-3 overall on the season, and will wrap up group play Wednesday morning against Sporting Kansas City at 7:00 a.m. mountain time. A win or draw will clinch a spot in the knockout round.