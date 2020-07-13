Real Salt Lake opens MLS is Back Tournament with 2-0 victory over Colorado

Albert Rusnak and Damir Kreilach score goals in RSL's first victory of the season

ORLANDO (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake is off to a great start at the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando.

Albert Rusnak and Damir Kreilach scored goals as RSL won its first game of the season with a 2-0 victory over Colorado.

This is RSL’s first victory of the 2020 season after starting it off with two draws in March before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the season down for four months.

Zac MacMath made four saves in goal for the shutout for RSL.

Rusnak opened the scoring for RSL in the 27th minute. When Douglas Martinez’ crossing pass was parried away by Colorado goalkeeper Clint Irwin, Rusnak lined up a shot that he didn’t hit cleanly, but still deflected off of one defender and through the legs of another defender for the goal.

Albert Rusnak scores the first goal for @realsaltlake in the MLS is Back Tournament in the 27th minute against Colorado. pic.twitter.com/fVUxxLNo6a — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) July 13, 2020

Rusnak could have had his second goal of the match, but his penalty kick was saved by Irwin in the 72nd minute to keep Colorado in the game for the moment.

But in the 76th minute, Kreilach collected a pass from Corey Baird and one-timed the blast home for his second goal of the season to give RSL a 2-0 cushion.

Damir Kreilach scores a beauty in the 76th minute as @realsaltlake beats Colorado, 2-0, in their MLS is Back Tournament opener. pic.twitter.com/c4bmwTucSY — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) July 13, 2020

Since 2015, Real Salt Lake is now 10-2-1 against their Rocky Mountain Cup rivals.

Real Salt Lake next plays Minnesota United in a Group D match Friday night at 8:30 p.m. mountain time. All group games count towards the MLS regular season standings.