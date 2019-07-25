Real Salt Lake loses to Tigres in inaugural Leagues Cup Tournament, 1-0

Eduardo Vargas scores the only goal in the 57th minute

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake’s stay in the first ever Leagues Cup Tournament was a short one.

Eduardo Vargas scored the only goal of the game in the 57th minute, as Tigres UANL defeated RSL at Rio Tinto Stadium, 1-0.

The Leagues Cup Tournament matches the top teams from Liga MX against MLS clubs. The winner of the tournament receives an automatic bid to Champions League.

RSL had several scoring chances in front of the home fans, but could not capitalize.

After a scoreless first half, Damir Kreilach’s shot deflected off of Corey Baird and into the net for what appeared to be the game’s first goal. But Baird was ruled to be offside.

In the 51st minute, Joao Plata had an excellent chance on goal, but his shot hit the post, keeping the game scoreless.

Then in the 57th, Vargas got off a blast from roughly 40 yards away that deflected off the leg of RSL defender Justen Glad, took an awkward turn of direction, and beat goalkeeper Nick Rimando.

Each team has three shots on goal, with Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman making all three saves.

The game was interrupted in stoppage time by a cat that ran onto the field while Tigres had possession.

Real Salt Lake returns to MLS play Saturday night at FC Dallas.