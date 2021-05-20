Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa earns first USMNT call-up

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa received his first call-up to the U.S. Men’s National Team. Ochoa is among 27 players for the team’s training camp roster, as picked by head coach Gregg Berhalter.

The USMNT will take on No. 13-ranked Switzerland on May 30 in St. Gallen as the USA prepares for its final match ahead of the Concacaf Nations League Final Four.





This marks Ochoa’s first call-up to the senior national team after previously playing at the U-18, U-20 and U-23 levels. In four matches for Real Salt Lake this season, the 20-year-old RSL Academy product is 2-1-1 with one shutout and a 1.00 goals against average, good for eighth in MLS among keepers who have started at least four matches.

In his first professional season, he helped the Real Monarchs to the USL Championship title, posting 1.15 goals against average in five playoff victories. In 22 career regular season matches with the Monarchs he is 9-9-4 with four shutouts and a 1.41 goals against average.



Detailed Roster by Position (Club/Country; Caps/Goals):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL; 4/0), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City/ENG; 0/0), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (10): John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 40/3), Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 14/0), Justin Che (Bayern Munich/GER; 0/0), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/ESP; 7/1), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 2/0), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht/BEL; 21/1), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 42/1), Bryan Reynolds (Roma/ITA; 1/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 10/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray/TUR; 62/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 27/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 12/1), Julian Green (Greuther Fürth/GER; 15/4), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 20/6), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 21/6), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 4/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 9/0)

FORWARDS: (7): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 4/2), Daryl Dike (Barnsley/ENG; 2/0), Matthew Hoppe (Schalke/GER; 0/0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 4/2), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER; 13/5), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys/SUI; 2/0), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 10/1)



COMING SOON: CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE FINAL ROSTER

With the final 23-player roster for the Concacaf Nations League Final Four not due until May 24, the coaching staff still has the opportunity to make final evaluations. Thanks to at least one happy circumstance, not all the eligible players for the Nations League are available for the match against Switzerland as USMNT teammates Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen will square off in the UEFA Champions League Final on May 29 in Porto, Portugal.