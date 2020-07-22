Real Salt Lake gets shut out by Sporting Kansas City, 2-0

Real Salt Lake defender Donny Toia (4) blocks a pass intended for Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell (7) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORLANDO (ABC4 Sports) – The good news is Real Salt Lake is moving on to the knockout round of the MLS is Back Tournament.

The bad news is, they are not advancing with much momentum.

Johnny Russell scored in the first minute, as Sporting Kansas City raced out to an early lead in route to a 2-0 victory over RSL.

After starting the MLS season with a win and three draws, this is Real Salt Lake’s (1-1-3) first loss.

Real Salt Lake finishes Groud D play with a record of 1-1-1, and will finish in either second or third place. But they are guaranteed a spot in the knockout round.

If RSL finishes in second place ahead of Minnesota, who plays Colorado Wednesday night, they will take on Columbus Tuesday night in the knockout round. If RSL stays in third place, they will open elimination play Saturday against Orlando City.

RSL managed just five total shots, one on target, failing to score a goal for the second straight game.

Sporting got off to a flying start, opening the scoring after just 51 seconds through Russell. The Scot pounced on a loose ball that RSL failed to clear after a corner kick, finding the back of the net from just next to the penalty spot.

That was the first goal surrendered by RSL keeper Zac MacMath, who had notched two clean sheets in Real Salt Lake’s first two games of the tournament.

Minutes after coming off the bench, Gerso Fernandes made his presence felt immediately. He took his defender one-on-one from the right wing, cut in on his left foot and fired a curling shot into the corner. Alan Pulido was credited with an assist on both goals, he now has three goals and four assists in his first five games with SKC.

Goalkeeper Tim Melia returned after serving his one-game suspension for an opening game red card and needed only to make one save.

RSL young Designated Player Jeizon Ramirez made his tournament debut off the bench. The 19-year-old Venezuelan joined the club in February.