Real Salt Lake gets shut out by Minnesota, 4-0

Minnesota United midfielder Kevin Molino (7) shoots the ball while defended by Real Salt Lake midfielder Kyle Beckerman (5) during the first half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, Sept, 6, 2020 in St. Paul, Minn. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)

Minnesota scores all four goals in second half as RSL falls to 2-2-5

MINNEAPOLIS (ABC4 Sports) – After scoring ten goals in its last three games, Real Salt Lake got shut out by Minnesota, who rolled to a 4-0 victory at home Sunday night.

Minnesota scored all four goals in the second half.

“It’s been a long time since we looked like that at the end,” said head coach Freddy Juarez. “It wasn’t a good half from us.”

Real Salt Lake appeared to get on the board in the 13th minute when a shot by Giuseppe Rossi went through the hands of Minnesota goalkeeper Dane St. Clair, who recovered and appeared to catch the ball after it crossed the goal line. But the play was not reviewed, and RSL was still scoreless.

“In my opinion, it looked like a goal,” said defender Nedum Onuoha. “In the opinion of quite a few others thought it was a goal. Whether you’re an RSL person or not, it definitely looked like a goal, so we’re disappointed to not be given that. They say goals change games, and I think giving us a 1-nil lead at that point, I would have fancied us to continue and win the game. So we’re disappointed, but you can’t necessarily just cry about decisions.”

Minnesota’s Chase Gasper broke the scoreless draw in the 53rd minute, finding the corner of the net, beating RSL keeper Zac MacMath.

Robin Lod scored the first of his two goals in the 62nd, converting a breakaway opportunity.

In the 75th minute, MacMath came out of the net, and Jacori Hayes made it 3-0 off a pass from Raheem Edwards.

Lod earned the brace in the 90th minute, as Minnesota ended a 4-game losing skid.

Real Salt Lake had two goals called back because of offside calls, one by Onuoha and one by Sam Johnson.

Minnesota out-shot RSL 13-8, putting six shots on frame compared to four for Real Salt Lake.

Real Salt Lake next plays two home games, Wednesday against LAFC and Saturday against Colorado.

“We’ve got a game in three days,” Nedum said. “That’s one of the beauties of being in a season, you always have a chance to redeem yourself. We’re going to look at the video, have some strong words in the locker room and get ready because it’s another big game on Wednesday.”