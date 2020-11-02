Real Salt Lake eliminated from playoff contention after 2-1 loss to L.A. Galaxy

Real Salt Lake eliminated from playoff chase for first time since 2017

CARSON, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake’s playoff hopes are officially over.

Giancarlo Gonzalez and Cristian Pavon scored goals in each half for the L.A. Galaxy, as RSL was eliminated from playoff contention with a 2-1 loss.

Douglas Martinez ended Real Salt Lake’s three-game scoring drought with a header in the 78th minute, but it was not enough to save RSL’s season.

After Colorado beat Seattle earlier in the night, 3-1, RSL knew it had to beat the Galaxy to keep its playoff hopes alive.

But the Galaxy got off to a quick start, executing a perfect set piece in the 18th minute, with Sebastian Lletget sending a ball to Gonzalez, who redirected it with a header past RSL goalkeeper Andrew Putna.

Corey Baird nearly had an equalizer early in the second half, chipping the ball over Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham, but Gonzalez raced back with a leaping kick, clearing the ball off the line.

In the 65th minute, Pavon ran through the RSL defense on a long solo run before finishing to make it 2-0.

RSL briefly got back in the match when Justin Meram whipped in a cross that Martinez headed in for his third goal of the season. But that was it for the RSL attack.

Real Salt Lake (5-9-7) will wrap up the regular season November 8th at home against Sporting Kansas City.