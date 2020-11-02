Real Salt Lake eliminated from playoff contention after 2-1 loss to L.A. Galaxy

Top Stories

Real Salt Lake eliminated from playoff chase for first time since 2017

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARSON, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake’s playoff hopes are officially over.

Giancarlo Gonzalez and Cristian Pavon scored goals in each half for the L.A. Galaxy, as RSL was eliminated from playoff contention with a 2-1 loss.

Douglas Martinez ended Real Salt Lake’s three-game scoring drought with a header in the 78th minute, but it was not enough to save RSL’s season.

After Colorado beat Seattle earlier in the night, 3-1, RSL knew it had to beat the Galaxy to keep its playoff hopes alive.

But the Galaxy got off to a quick start, executing a perfect set piece in the 18th minute, with Sebastian Lletget sending a ball to Gonzalez, who redirected it with a header past RSL goalkeeper Andrew Putna.

Corey Baird nearly had an equalizer early in the second half, chipping the ball over Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham, but Gonzalez raced back with a leaping kick, clearing the ball off the line.

In the 65th minute, Pavon ran through the RSL defense on a long solo run before finishing to make it 2-0.

RSL briefly got back in the match when Justin Meram whipped in a cross that Martinez headed in for his third goal of the season. But that was it for the RSL attack.

Real Salt Lake (5-9-7) will wrap up the regular season November 8th at home against Sporting Kansas City.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah VP Debate

More Utah Debate