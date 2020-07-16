Real Salt Lake builds momentum headed into showdown against Minnesota United

ORLANDO (ABC4 Sports) – Exactly four months and five days between games, Real Salt Lake didn’t know what to expect Sunday night as they opened the MLS is Back Tournament against Colorado.

But RSL turned in a great performance in a dominating 2-0 victory over the Rapids.

“I think there were some unknowns of how exactly the game was going to go,” said RSL captain Kyle Beckerman. “But we knew we had to bring everything.”

“I hate to use the word surprise for it, because you were anticipating your team to play well,” said head coach Freddy Juarez. “But you also understood that the reality is being out so long, they could potentially not be clicking. But it was a very, very good start from our guys.”

“Coming back after not playing for so long, not everything is going to be perfect,” said RSL defender Aaron Herrera. “There’s a lot of stuff we did well, and I think everything you saw were things we were doing the past couple of weeks in training.”

Things get tougher in their second Group D game on Friday, as Real Salt Lake takes on the only undefeated team in Major League Soccer, Minnesota United. After a last-minute victory over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, Minnesota is currently the only 3-0 team in the league.

“I think they’re also playing with a lot of confidence,” Beckerman said. “They have a lot of momentum coming from the first two games of the season. Now with a late win the other day, so we’ll have our hands full.”

“I think momentum is something you can gain in one game,” said Herrera. “So, coming off the Colorado game, we want to take momentum that we ended that game with and take it straight into Minnesota.”

A win over Minnesota would all but guarantee a spot in the knockout round for Real Salt Lake.

“Of course we’re going to try to win every game,” Beckerman said. “Usually if you win the first two games, that usually comes with passage into the next round, so that would be great. But we know it’s going to be a tough game.”

Even though RSL played at night, the heat and humidity in Orlando were brutal, as several players suffered debilitating cramps.

“I was telling Freddy the other day that I’ve cramped twice in my life, and both were here in Florida,” Herrera said. “It definitely sneaks up on you. You don’t realize how much you’re sweating and how much water you need to be replacing.”

“It’s hot, it’s humid,” said Beckerman, who left the game in the 65th minute because of cramping. “That’s just what it is. There’s no getting used to it I don’t think. You’re going to sweat more than you would in Utah, but you just have to deal with it.”

RSL takes on Minnesota United Friday night in Orlando at 8:30 p.m. mountain time.