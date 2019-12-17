Real Salt Lake acquires goalkeeper Zac MacMath from Vancouver

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake may have found its replacement for Nick Rimando this season.

RSL acquired veteran goalkeeper Zac MacMatch from the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in exchange for $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money in 2020.

MacMath has spent his entire professional career in MLS, and will be the frontrunner to take over in goal for the recently retired Nick Rimando next season.

MacMath joins last year’s backup Andrew Putna and rising star David Ochoa on the RSL roster.

“We welcome Zac to the team,” RSL Head Coach Freddy Juarez said. “He brings valuable experience in MLS and will have an opportunity to compete to start.”

MacMath, 28, has played with three teams since being drafted fifth overall in the 2011 MLS SuperDraft by the Philadelphia Union, posting a career record of 47-54-40 with 36 clean sheets and a 1.33 goals against average.

He played 103 matches over four seasons with the Union, going 34-39-29 with 28 shutouts and a 1.37 goals against average. After playing one season on loan with the Colorado Rapids, he joined Colorado full-time in 2016. There, he was the starter at the beginning of the 2016 season before the club signed Tim Howard. In his 17 starts that season, he went 9-3-5 with six shutouts and a 0.76 goals against average. In total, he went 12-12-7 in four seasons with the Rapids, notching eight shutouts and a 1.14 goals against average. Finally, he played the 2019 season with Vancouver, where he went 1-3-4 in eight starts with a 1.63 goals against average.

In addition to his MLS career, MacMath has also played on the international level with the U.S. U-17, U-20 and U-23 National Teams. After joining the USSF U-17 residency program in Bradenton, Florida, he represented the U.S. at the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup, playing two matches in the tournament. At the U-20 level, he helped the U.S. win the 2010 Milk Cup title and played in the CONCACAF U-20 Championships in 2011. Later, he trained with the U.S. U-23 National Team in preparation for the 2012 Olympics, playing in three matches.

Prior to coming to MLS, he was a standout at the University of Maryland, where he backstopped the Terrapins to the NCAA National Championship as a freshman in 2008. In three seasons, he went 51-10-3 with 34 shutouts and a 0.66 goals against average.