Raw sewage dumped at Bryce Canyon National Park

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Bryce Canyon National Park.

BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK (ABC4 News) – Raw sewage was found by National Park Service (NPS) employees at a parking area in Bryce Canyon National Park.

Bryce Canyon officials posted to their Facebook page Tuesday evening around 5 pm. They say it appears a bus released their tank while parked.

It happened at the Inspiration Point Bus parking area.

Park officials are asking for anyone who witnessed this or have any information to contact Bryce Canyon Law Enforcement Rangers at (435)834-4767.

Note: the affected area was cleaned in accordance with state environmental guidelines and is no longer a hazard.

