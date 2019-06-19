Rail car incident leaks 300-400 gallons of sulfur dioxide, 56 people affected

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Around 300-400 gallons of sulfur dioxide leaked from a rail car, prompting the evacuation of a local business and evaluations of dozens of people who reported feeling the effects of the chemical.

According to Salt Lake City Fire Department, they responded to Thatcher Chemicals at 1905 Fortune Road in Salt Lake City around 9 a.m. on reports of a chemical odor and employees having difficulty breathing.

Preliminary information indicated a tank full of suffer dioxide (SO2) was sitting behind a rail car and another car hit it for an unknown reason. The hose broke off spraying SO2 and witnesses reported there was a visible cloud.



The SO2 turned into a gas and went down the surplus canal/pond but officials said the Jordan River is not affected. Most of those affected were near the pond area.

Multiple emergency units, including hazmat teams, arrived to help evaluate and evacuate employees. Fire officials said 56 people were affected, 7 people transported to the hospital.

Salt Lake City Police has closed the roads and are asking others to avoid the area. The spill has been stopped, however it is not known how long the clean up will take.

Residents in Glendale are asked to stay inside their homes until further notice.

ABC4 has a crew on scene. An update will be provided as soon as additional information is provided.

What others are reading: