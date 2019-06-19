Rage against the fax machine: Accountants crunch more than numbers at SLC conference

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Accounting isn’t known as the most exciting profession but a group of CPAs are destroying that perception – and a lot of other things.



It’s rage against the fax machine at the Scaling New Heights Conference at the Salt Palace Convention Center where accountants are crunching more than numbers. They’re creating collateral damage and withholding nothing back.

The crash course in anger management was created by Lehi document software company eFileCabinet which wants to make paper jams and paper cuts things of the past just like in the 1999 movie “Office Space”.

Darcey Wilde, Efilecabinet’s Director of Marketing, explains.



“We thought ‘Why don’t we recreate the Office Space?’,” Wilde told ABC4 News. “And have them get rid of all the equipment they won’t need anymore when they use our product.”



Joe Woodard is the Host of the conference.



“Copy machines exemplify the problem here. This is a paperless group of people,” Woodard said. “They’re figuratively, by smashing a copy machine, smashing the past and ushering in the future.”



The way they treated these copiers, printers and file cabinets during their 30-second aggression sessions was just “accrual”.



“You want to beat the crap out of something,” Atlanta area CPA Michelle Austell said. “It was so exhilarating to be able to smash a copier one after another, after another and see it splinter into pieces.”



Kellie Vincent, a Certified Public Accountant from Prosper, Texas, described her time in the cage as “awesome”.

“It kind of let out an inner beast in me I didn’t even know I had,” Vincent said. “I actually thought of my old boss. The one that would always get on your last nerve. She totally came in my mind during that.”



Wilde said that eFileCabinet planned to destroy 150 printers over the three day conference and recycle the shards of plastic, metal and glass.



