SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! Active weather is returning to the region for the second half of the workweek. This is thanks to an upper-level low pressure that will move in from the west. This means that we’ll see isolated showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday, and by Thursday into Friday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across most of the state.

The bottom line? After a few days of mostly dry skies, gear up for more afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the state.

The best chance for wet weather will be in the northern half of the state during this time, but some wet weather looks possible down south as well, especially by Friday. The wettest period for northern Utah will be Thursday afternoon through Friday with numerous showers and thunderstorms expected.

Temperatures will drop through the end of the week to slightly below seasonal averages for much of the state. For the Wasatch Front, we’ll have highs in the low 80s this afternoon with 70s expected for the remainder of the week. Down south, mid-80s are expected for highs and 90s will return for the weekend in St. George.

Unsettled weather will likely remain in the forecast for the weekend and into next week as lingering moisture will aid in afternoon showers and thunderstorms. So, it’s looking like our early Maysoon (monsoon) like pattern, common in our summer months, will continue in June (Junesoon?).

FLOOD ALERTS

Spring runoff continues in Utah and flood concerns remain with multiple flood watches and warnings. We currently have two flood warnings in effect.

The warning for the Bear River in Rich County has been extended through Friday. The Flood Warning for the Sevier River near Hatch is in effect until further notice.

To go along with the Flood Warnings, we have three Flood Advisories in effect.

These advisories include the Logan River near Logan, the Bear River near Corinne, and the Duchesne River near Randlett. Over the last couple of days, we have seen a few cancelations of flood alerts. Those include the south fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville, the Green River near Jensen, and the Colorado River in Grand County.

For context, a flood warning means that flooding is either occurring now or is expected, an advisory means that either minor flooding is occurring or that the waterway is above action stage with the potential for flooding, and a watch means that flooding is possible. Even for waterways not in alerts, they will continue to run high, fast, cold, and extremely dangerous as our snowpack melts and as water is released from reservoirs.

Be sure to keep a safe distance from raging waters.

Be sure to keep a safe distance from raging waters.