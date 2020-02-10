Quick actions and working smoke detectors credited with saving Farr West home from extensive fire damage

FARR WEST, Utah (ABC4 News) – The quick-thinking actions of two occupants, along with working smoke detectors, are being credited with stopping a fire from destroying a home in Farr West Monday morning.

According to a press release issued by Paul Sullivan, Fire Chief of Weber Fire District, crews responded to a report of a structure fire at about 11:12 a.m. near 2400 West 2600 North.

On arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire damage to a single bedroom that crews were quickly able to extinguish.

Other than this bedroom, there was minor smoke damage to other parts of the home.

Crews discovered two occupants, ages 18 & 21, were at home at the time of the fire. When the smoke detectors went off, they found a bed on fire. They were able to close the door to the room which greatly investigators said limited the ability of the fire to spread.

The two occupants evacuated immediately.

Firefighters are crediting the swift action of the occupants for containing the fire to one room, and to the family for having working smoke detectors.

Twenty-three firefighters responding in total from Weber Fire District, Northview Fire District, and the Ogden Fire Department; with one ladder truck, three fire engines, one paramedic rescue, two ambulances, one Battalion Chief, one Fire Marshal, one Deputy Fire Marshal and the Fire Chief.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

