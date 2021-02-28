Queta, Bean lead Utah State to sweep over Nevada, 87-66

Neemias Queta scores 26 points and pulls down 13 rebounds, while Justin Bean adds 17 points and 13 boards

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Neemias Queta has turned into one of the most dominant forces in college basketball, and it just may be in time to save Utah State’s season.

Queta scored 26 points with 13 rebounds and Justin Bean scored 17 points with 13 boards and Utah State completed a two-game sweep over Nevada with an 87-66 victory.

Queta and Bean alone had more than Nevada’s 24 total rebounds. Utah State, which has yet to get out-rebounded by an opponent this season, collected 47 boards total.

“That was a great win for the Aggies tonight,” head coach Craig Smith said. “I thought we played very well for 36 minutes or so. Great team effort. We did a lot of good things out there against a very good opponent. It’s great to win back-to-back against those guys. I thought we defended really well.”

The Aggies’ (16-7, 13-4 Mountain West Conference) Trevin Dorius threw down a dunk with 14:32 before halftime sparking a 17-2 run from which Nevada never recovered. Utah State led 39-23 at halftime and stayed ahead by double-digits the rest of the way.

Alphonso Anderson scored 12 points and Marco Anthony 11 for the Aggies which sank 25 of 27 foul shots.

Queta added six assists to his 11th double-double of the season, while Bean recorded his sixth double-double of the year.

“We did a good job of sharing the ball tonight,” Queta said. “Twenty-two assists on 29 makes is pretty good. We played really good defense as well, got back to where we needed to be.”

The Aggies also had a season-high 11 steals, led by Max Shulga with four.

USU shot 42.6 percent from the field (29-of-68), including 18.2 percent from 3-point range (4-of-22), and 92.6 percent from the charity stripe (25-of-27).

Nevada shot 47.1 percent on the night (24-of-51), including 42.1 percent from beyond the arc (8-of-19), and 66.7 percent from the free throw line (10-of-15).

Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 13 points for Nevada (14-9, 9-7), Tre Coleman and Warren Washington each scored 12, Kane Milling 11 and Daniel Foster 10.

Utah State will next host Wyoming on March 4th.