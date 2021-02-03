Pulling drivers to safety in Cottonwood Canyon winter weather

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Snowfall in the canyons caused dicey winter weather conditions, causing several drivers to slide off the road. When situations like this happen, a roadway operations manager helps to pull drivers to safety.

By Wednesday afternoon, Jake Brown, a Cottonwood Canyons roadway operations manager for the Utah Department of Transportation had to pull multiple vehicles from the snow.

“The people I pulled out today are from Georgia, Arkansas, and one from Tennessee,” Brown said. “We’re getting people from all around that are coming to ski and haven’t seen snow like that.”

When snow falls in Big or Little Cottonwood canyons, Brown helps pull those drivers from the snowy and slick weather conditions.

“Sometimes we just dig them out and are able to back out on their own power,” he said. “Or sometimes we’ll just hook onto them and nudge them back out. If they get too far off the road, that’s when we call a tow truck.”

#RoadUpdate There are multiple vehicle slide offs in lower/mid #SR190 #BCCroad this morning. Please drive with caution and according to the conditions. Delays are possible as @UPDSL & @UtahDOT work to get them cleared. Plows are currently working both canyons. pic.twitter.com/BrIreavLn0 — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) February 3, 2021

In doing so, he said it helps keep the snowplows moving along.

“When they do that, it blocks the road, and it blocks the plows,” Brown said.

When winter weather challenges driving, he said traction laws are put into place for drivers’ safety.

“You need to make sure you have proper tires, proper snow tires, or some sort of traction device to be able to navigate the canyon at its worst,” Brown said.

The canyons remain open Wednesday evening and uphill traffic has not been restricted.

For drivers traveling in the area, Brown says to remember to take it slow and be prepared.