Public figures, Utah Jazz fans react to news of team being sold

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With the surprising news of the Utah Jazz being sold, social media in Utah was buzzing with reactions from fans and public figures.
Gail Miller and the Miller family announced that they will be selling the team to Ryan Smith, co-founder of Utah-based tech giant Qualtrics.
David Locke, the radio voice of the Utah Jazz simply said to the Millers, “Thank you is all I can say.”
Fan ran Twitter account, @JazzNationNews, tweeted out throwback pictures of Larry and Gail Miller to thank them.
President Stuart Adams, Utah Senate President and State Senator representing District 22 called the Millers ‘a pillar in our community’.
Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox:
Utah County Commissioner, Tanner Ainge, replied to Ryan Smith’s tweet by saying ‘This is Huge’.
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall:
Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said on her social media accounts, “A new era for the Utah Jazz! I appreciate the legacy provided by the Miller family and look forward to ongoing success of the team under the direction of the Smith family. Thrilled to see a commitment to keep the Jazz in Utah!”