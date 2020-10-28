Public figures, Utah Jazz fans react to news of team being sold

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With the surprising news of the Utah Jazz being sold, social media in Utah was buzzing with reactions from fans and public figures.

Gail Miller and the Miller family announced that they will be selling the team to Ryan Smith, co-founder of Utah-based tech giant Qualtrics.

David Locke, the radio voice of the Utah Jazz simply said to the Millers, “Thank you is all I can say.”

Thank you is all I can say. I was so fortunate to know Larry and do the weekly radio show with him. Gail has been a shining light through every thing and a model for all of us. Thank you. You have enriched the community we live in. — David Locke (@Lockedonsports) October 28, 2020

Fan ran Twitter account, @JazzNationNews, tweeted out throwback pictures of Larry and Gail Miller to thank them.

President Stuart Adams, Utah Senate President and State Senator representing District 22 called the Millers ‘a pillar in our community’.

The Miller family has been and will continue to be a pillar in our community. They invested in Utah and built our state's professional basketball team that Utahns are proud to cheer for. The legacy of Larry and Gail Miller built the last 35 years…(1/2) #utpol — President J. Stuart Adams (@JStuartAdams) October 28, 2020

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox:

Thank you to Gail and the Miller family for their incredible stewardship of this franchise always on behalf of Utah. And congratulations to @RyanQualtrics—a friend who will preserve and build on this enduring legacy! #takenote https://t.co/LxFDeIiqcu — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) October 28, 2020

Utah County Commissioner, Tanner Ainge, replied to Ryan Smith’s tweet by saying ‘This is Huge’.

This is huge. Nobody will bring more passion for the @utahjazz and what they mean to our state. He’s going #ALLIN for what he loves — Tanner Ainge (@TannerAinge) October 28, 2020

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall:

The Miller Family gave Utah a generation of camaraderie, fandom, and joy when they brought us the @UtahJazz. Thank you, Miller Family, for the many seasons of competition and excitement you gifted our city and state. Welcome @RyanQualtrics! #TakeNote https://t.co/NuGD79t0zv — SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) October 28, 2020

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said on her social media accounts, “A new era for the Utah Jazz! I appreciate the legacy provided by the Miller family and look forward to ongoing success of the team under the direction of the Smith family. Thrilled to see a commitment to keep the Jazz in Utah!”