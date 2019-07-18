Provo School District dispels rumors of ICE raid at elementary school

In this July 8, 2019, photo, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer looks on during an operation in Escondido, Calif. The carefully orchestrated arrest last week in this San Diego suburb illustrates how President Donald Trump’s pledge to start deporting millions of people in the country illegally is virtually impossible with ICE’s budget and its method of picking people up. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News)- “They raided the summer lunch program at Franklin Elementary School,” that’s what a post being shared on Facebook several times Thursday stated.

Provo City School District officials were quick to jump-in and dispel the rumor.

“After investigating, talking with the Provo Police Department and talking with parents and employees that have been at both breakfast and lunch at Franklin today, the district has found no truth to the rumors,” the school district stated.

All week there have been reports that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would be launching raids against certain undocumented residents in major cities across the nation.

So far, the anticipated nationwide immigration raids have not materialized at the expected magnitude, the Associated Press news reports.

