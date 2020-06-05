Woman injured in shooting pointed gun at officers, police say

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Provo police shot a woman they said pointed a gun at officers Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to the Utah State Park on the report of a woman waving a gun in the air.

When officers arrived, they confronted the woman. Police said she ignored “repeated verbal commands” and when she pointed the gun at officers, she was shot.

Officers rendered aide at the scene, and the woman was transported to Utah Valley Hospital.

Provo police said the county-wide Officer-Involved Critical Incident Team from other agencies has taken over the investigation.