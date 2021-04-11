Provo police on scene of standoff after responding to a domestic incident, neighbors asked to shelter in place

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Provo are currently on scene of a stand off that started after a domestic incident Sunday afternoon.
The incident is near 2900 West 150 North in after police responded to a physical domestic dispute.
Police issued a reverse 911 call to homes in the area and are being asked to shelter in place.
ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene. An update will be provided when additional information is released.
