Provo police on scene of standoff after responding to a domestic incident, neighbors asked to shelter in place

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Provo are currently on scene of a stand off that started after a domestic incident Sunday afternoon.

The incident is near 2900 West 150 North in after police responded to a physical domestic dispute.

Police issued a reverse 911 call to homes in the area and are being asked to shelter in place.

ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene. An update will be provided when additional information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts