Provo Police looking to identify car theft suspect

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Provo are hoping the public can help with identifying a man they believe was involved in a car theft.

In a post on the Provo Police Twitter, they say their Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a theft of a vehicle and posted a photo of a possible suspect.

If you can identify this individual please contact Detective Nelson at cnelson@provo.org.

