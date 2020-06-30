Provo police looking for suspect who shot man during Monday night protest

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Provo are searching for a suspect they said shot a man and damaged another man’s vehicle during a protest Monday night.

Police in Provo said they were aware of a planned police rally and a counter-protest scheduled for last night and said both events coincided without incident until just after 8:30 p.m. when they received a call regarding possible gunshots and a hit and run.

Police then received a call stating a shooting victim had shown up at Utah Valley Hospital.

Numerous witnesses provided video footage of a white SUV that was driving south on University Avenue before pulling into the right turn lane in an attempt to turn onto Center Street. Several protestors began crowding around the vehicle when a male protestor ran to the SVU on the passenger side, pointed a handgun at driver and shot one round through the window.

The driver, who was struck by the bullet, hit the gas trying to leave the situation when the same protestor ran after the vehicle and shot a second-round that went through the rear passenger window.

The video then shows that the protestor conceals the firearm and continues to protest.

Police said the same protestor later approached another vehicle at 500 North and University Avenue striking and breaking the window with the handgun.

Police said they are currently going through all photos and videos they have received and are following all leads but anyone if has video or photos of the incident at Center Street and University Avenue, to please contact Detective Patterson at npatterson@provo.org.