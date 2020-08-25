Provo Police hoping to identify woman in alleged burglary

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Provo are asking the public for help in identifying a woman wanted in connection to a burglary.
The Provo Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the burglary and theft and ask anyone who can identify the individual please contact Detective Patterson at npatterson@provo.org.
*All persons are innocent until proven guilty.*
- Flu season during a pandemic: Will getting a flu shot help?
- Utah reports 403 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, seven new deaths
- 17-year old arrested after police say he shot his neighbor in West Jordan
- Harmons announces they will close on Thanksgiving Day
- Why is losing weight so difficult?