Provo Police hoping to identify suspect believed to be involved in multiple counterfeit cases

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Provo are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect believed to be involved in multiple counterfeit crimes.

According to a post on the Provo Police Department Facebook page, their criminal division is investigating “numerous” counterfeit cases.

Anyone who recognizes the man seen in the surveillance photos is being asked to contact Detective Shade at pshade@provo.org, or by phone at (801) 852-6210.

