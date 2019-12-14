Provo officers go fuzzy for the food bank

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – By looking at some Provo Police officers you would think it was still no shave November but this department as a good reason they continued the tradition into December.

According to a post on the Provo Police Department Facebook, the fuzzy faced officers used the November/December campaign to raise money for the Utah Food Bank.

30 men at the department participated ended up raising $1271 by donating what they would have spent on grooming for both November and December.

