Provo officer forced to shoot, kill one of two dogs running loose on freeway

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Provo Police officer was forced to shoot one of two dogs that were running loose on I-15 Saturday morning.

According to Master Officer Williams with the Provo Police Department, officers responded around 9:14 a.m. to dogs who were running on the freeway and causing cars to have to swerve.

As troopers with Utah Highway Patrol were en route, officers with Provo attempted to capture the two dogs.

Williams said one officer was trying to coax a yellow lab over to him and as he was down in a crouch position, extending his hand, the dog became aggressive and lunged at the officer. In return, the officer was forced to shoot and kill the dog.

The other dog was still running around when UHP troopers conducted a slow down on the freeway. That dog ended up going off the freeway onto Lake View Parkway where the canine was captured by officers.

The owners of the two dogs were located and said the animals had gotten out of their fenced yard two days earlier and they had not been able to find them.

Williams said thankfully there were no accidents as a result of the loose dogs on the freeway and no one was injured in the incident, other than the dog who died.

The freeway was reopened just after 10 a.m. when animal control was able to arrive on scene and take possession of the dogs.