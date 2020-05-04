Provo Mayor ‘Proceed with Caution’ as city beings to reopen

PROVO, Utah (ABC 4 News)– Monday, the Mayor of Provo eased restrictions for citizens and business owners. Utah County nor Provo were under a stay at home order. But due to the Governors directive some businesses were forced to temporarily close. The Mayor’s new order is called “Proceed with Caution”.

“Help us navigate the uncharted territory of this virus and help us interact with others but we must comply,” Mayor Kaufusi said.

Mayor Kaufusi says she is taking her lead from Governor Herbert. Last week, the Governor moved the state from red, high risk, to orange level, moderate risk which indicates the stabilization phase of this pandemic.

His plan allows businesses to begin reopening but it is up to city leaders to come up with region-specific plans. Provo businesses can reopen with strict social distancing guidelines in place. Restaurants can not seat party’s of 6 or more and all social gatherings must be less than 20 people.

All businesses must wear face masks, maintain six feet of social distancing, and frequently sanitize work stations. Unique to Provo, all parks will reopen Tuesday along with the Recreational Center which will be doing temperature screening.

Not everything will reopen, The Black Box, dance studios and the Library at the Academy Square will remain closed. The Library is offering curb-side services. One resident we spoke to says he is excited to get back into the swing of things. “I don’t do a whole lot but I am glad to be able to sit inside and enjoy a cup of coffee if i want,” Provo resident Dan Carter said.

To boost moral the Mayor is rolling our a pledge program where community members can display signs in cars, homes, and businesses indicating a shared commitment to keep the community safe.

