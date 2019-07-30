Provo man falls to his death in Rock Canyon

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News)- A 43-year-old man is dead. Officials say he appears to have fallen from a “significant height” up Rock Canyon.

Sgt. Nisha King with the Provo Police Dept. said the man called his friend around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday and told them he was stuck on a rock up Squaw Peak. That friend immediately called 911.

Search and rescue crews responded but tracked his GPS coordinates to a different location.

By the time crews found him, he had fallen, Sgt. King said.

