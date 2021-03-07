Provo man arrested after firing multiple shots at car during dispute

PROVO, UTAH (ABC4 News) – A Provo man is in custody Sunday night after police say he shot multiple rounds at his brother’s car during a dispute.

According to Sgt.Nisha King, Provo Police, officers were called to the Boulders apartments located at 750 South 650 West on multiple shots fired.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man in his 30s had been in a dispute with his brother and had fired his gun at his car several times.

Police say no one was injured but the car did sustain damage.

The brother who fired the rounds was taken into custody. His name has not yet been released.