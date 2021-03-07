PROVO, UTAH (ABC4 News) – A Provo man is in custody Sunday night after police say he shot multiple rounds at his brother’s car during a dispute.
According to Sgt.Nisha King, Provo Police, officers were called to the Boulders apartments located at 750 South 650 West on multiple shots fired.
When officers arrived, they discovered a man in his 30s had been in a dispute with his brother and had fired his gun at his car several times.
Police say no one was injured but the car did sustain damage.
The brother who fired the rounds was taken into custody. His name has not yet been released.
- Provo man arrested after firing multiple shots at car during dispute
- Donovan Mitchell scores 15 points, Rudy Gobert goes for 10 in NBA All-Star Game
- Utah Fire department delivers pizzas after driver gets into wreck, Friday
- Utah woman points gun at police officer’s head during welfare check
- Mike Conley gets edged out by Steph Curry in NBA 3-point contest