Provo City Council overrides Mayor’s veto, mask ordinance to take effect

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – In a 6-1 vote, the Provo City Council overrides Mayor, Michelle Kaufusi’s veto on a mask mandate ordinance.

On Tuesday, Provo City Council members voted unanimously to approve the ordinance mandating masks in Provo.

Shortly after, Mayor Michelle Kafusi told the council that she intends to veto the ordinance.

What does the ordinance do and not do?

The ordinance requires face coverings or social distancing in publicly accessible spaces with specific requirements that vary depending on: whether an individual is indoors or outdoors the size of gatherings

The ordinance DOES NOT ban gatherings but does place additional requirements on the organizers to provide signage and require face coverings as appropriate

It also requires businesses to post signage.

Once Provo’s mask mandate goes into effect, fines will range from $50 to $500 depending on the violation.

