Provo airport expanding

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News)- Big changes are coming to the Provo airport.

Ground broke on a new $41 million dollar airport terminal Wednesday. Airport officials say this project has been a long time coming. Which Provo Airport manager Steve Gleason says justifies this new airport terminal.

Renderings show a state of the art four gate terminal, a concourse with food, drink, and possible vendors, plus more parking.













The changes make it possible for the 16 flights a day instead of two or three and passengers are excited.

“I think it’ll be a good plus for the community, especially for the state,” passenger Lee Hendrickson said.

Gleason says the expansion ould pump about $15 million into the local economy

“That’s with multiplier effect dollars and spinoff money.”

Airport officials say the $41 million projects was partly paid for by $9 million from the state and $4.3 million from Utah county, the FAA and private interests.

Gleason says this first step to expand the airport is one that’ll help keep up with the growing population.

“It’s important to start preparing now with the infrastructure necessary,” he said.

The old terminal will be turned into a charter flight area.

Officials say this airport isn’t trying to compete with the Salt Lake International Airport, just give folks more options.

