Protesters march from Liberty Park in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in Salt Lake City said they are trying to block intersections for protesters marching from Liberty Park Sunday afternoon.

Police were unaware of the protest but it appears the march is for Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal who was shot and killed by Salt Lake City Police on May 23. However, that has not yet been confirmed.

Police were warning drivers of possible interruptions in the area. The march started at Liberty Park and headed east up 1700 South.

We will provide updates if more information is released.