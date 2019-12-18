Protesters rally in Salt Lake City to support impeachment

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Around 5:30 p.m., across hundreds of American cities, groups gathered Tuesday to voice support of the president’s impeachment ahead of a House of Representatives vote.

Salt Lake City was no exception.

“This president has asked a foreign government to interfere in our elections, he has obstructed the congressional investigation into his conduct, and tonight we want to send a message that no one — not even the president of the United States — is above the law,” said organizer Jamie Carter.

She says at least 600 similar rallies were happening all over the country Tuesday night, on the eve of a vote in the House of Representatives.

“I think the one thing that both sides agree on when you talk to everybody is we’re all ready for this to be over,” said Rep. John Curtis, a Utah congressman who has said he will vote in opposition to the two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — Wednesday.

He says it’s likely the House will vote for impeachment, but what happens next in the Senate is unclear.

“We still don’t know how the Senate will handle the articles of impeachment. There’s been talk of doing it very quickly with no witnesses, or going longer with tons of witnesses. And we really don’t have any information on that,” said Curtis in his video Tuesday.

