Protesters continue to call on Salt Lake County DA to charge officers in Palacios shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- People protesting the officer-involved shooting death of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal gathered outside of the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office on Sunday.

Dozens hung signs with tape on the doors, windows and even climbing a ladder to hang some near the roof.

Some of the signs read in verbatim, “30+ shots in the back”, and “Sim Gill for once charge the killer cops.”

Gill, the Salt Lake County District Attorney and his office are currently reviewing the case.

Palacios-Carbajal, 22, died in an officer-involved shooting over Memorial Day weekend with Salt Lake City Police officers.

“I’m out here every single day because we want justice for Bernardo,” said Sophia Alcalá, a protester. “We don’t want the community to forget about what happened to him. We want murder charges. We want justice. We want accountability from these officers that killed him.”

The body camera footage of the shooting was released on June 5th. “Just seeing these videos like continuously people being shot more than once that’s overkill right,” asked Damon Harris, a protester.

On June 17th, the DA’s office released an update on the investigation. It says in part, “We understand the urgency for truth. The Palacio family deserves answers, as does the community at large. Over the next short while, we will be diligently working to put together our findings and share them publicly.”

Protesters say they’re committed to this cause, and will continue to show up at the district attorney’s office until he announces his next move.